Delhi air pollution: 10 tips to maintain your lung health

By adopting a few simple yet effective measures, you can save your lungs from the imminent air pollution scare.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

In an age where urbanization and industrialization are on the rise, air pollution has become an alarming concern. Poor air quality not only affects the environment but also poses significant risks to human health, particularly our respiratory system. However, by adopting a few simple yet effective measures, you can save your lungs from the imminent air pollution scare.

Monitor Air Quality: Stay informed about air quality in your area by using air quality monitoring apps or websites. These tools provide real-time data on pollutants like PM2.5, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide. When air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise.

Use Air Purifiers: Investing in high-quality air purifiers can significantly improve indoor air quality. These devices filter out harmful particulate matter and provide a safer breathing environment for you and your family.

Proper Ventilation: Ensure good ventilation in your home. Open windows and doors when the outdoor air quality is better. This can help reduce indoor air pollution and promote better circulation.

Mask Up: Wearing a mask, especially when the air quality is extremely poor, can be a lifesaver. N95 or N99 masks are designed to filter out fine particulate matter and protect your lungs from harmful pollutants.

Indoor Plants: Certain indoor plants, such as spider plants, snake plants, and peace lilies, can help improve air quality by absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen.

Avoid Smoking: Smoking is a major contributor to indoor air pollution. If you smoke, consider quitting or, at the very least, restrict smoking to outdoor areas away from your home.

Reduce Chemical Usage: Many household cleaning products, paints, and varnishes release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. Opt for low-VOC or natural alternatives to reduce indoor pollution.

Limit Outdoor Activities: On days when air quality is poor, try to limit outdoor activities, especially for children and the elderly who are more susceptible to pollution-related health issues.

Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity strengthens your lungs and respiratory system. It helps you cope better with temporary exposure to air pollution.

Diet and Hydration: A well-balanced diet with plenty of antioxidants and staying hydrated can help your body combat the effects of air pollution.

 

