Based on the latest guidelines of the American Cancer Society (2025) and Mayo Clinic (2024), it is important to pay attention to the patient's health post liver cancer surgery.

Famous TV actress Deepika Kakkar has undergone surgery for stage-2 liver cancer. Deepika had a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared her health update on Instagram and revealed that the surgery went on for 14 hours. While her surgery was successfully completed, did you know that patients like her need special care post-surgery? Here are some important tips that can help speed up the recovery process and support overall healing.

According to health experts, in liver cancer surgery, the affected part of the liver is removed to remove the tumour. In medical terms, it is called hepatectomy.

How to take care of the patient after surgery?

Based on the latest guidelines of the American Cancer Society (2025) and Mayo Clinic (2024), it is important to pay attention to the patient's health post liver cancer surgery.

Nutrition and diet: The liver is a very important organ of the body, which helps in digestion, detoxification and absorption of nutrients. After surgery, the functionality of the liver may be limited, so it is important to pay special attention to the diet.

Protein-rich diet: According to experts, protein helps a lot in tissue repair and recovery. A patient should include protein sources like pulses, egg white, fish and lean meat in their diet. Apart from this, oily, spicy and heavy food should be avoided. Light foods like boiled vegetables, soup and porridge put less pressure on the liver.

Hydration: A patient who has undergone cancer surgery must drink 2-3 liters of water daily, so that toxins can be removed from the body. Apart from this, coconut water and fresh vegetable juice are also beneficial. Patients must avoid alcohol and processed food items, as they can put extra pressure on the liver and delay recovery.

Exercise: Physical activities should not be started immediately after surgery. According to the American Cancer Society (2025), heavy weight lifting, exercise or hard activities should be avoided for the first 6-8 weeks. Patients can start with a normal walk of 10-15 minutes daily as it improves blood flow and speeds up the process of recovery. Routine checkups and scans are necessary after surgery, so that the possibility of cancer recurrence can be prevented.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor regarding any medical condition or treatment plan.

Also read: 7 food items you should avoid consuming with milk