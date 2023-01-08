Search icon
Dealing with vitamin D deficiency? Try THESE 5 superfoods to boost your health

To avoid vitamin D deficiency, it is necessary to consume plenty of sunlight, a vitamin D-rich diet or supplements.

Representational image

Vitamin D works to strengthen bones and muscles. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body, then it also affects our immune system. Due to the deficiency of Vitamin D, you will feel tired throughout the day, there is a risk of injury and sometimes when the situation becomes serious, the problem of depression also starts. To avoid vitamin D deficiency, it is necessary to consume plenty of sunlight, a vitamin D-rich diet or supplements.

Apart from sunlight, other sources of Vitamin D are-.

  • Egg
  • Cow's milk
  • mushroom
  • fish
  • Vitamin-D supplement
  • Cereals and Oatmeal

Benefits of Vitamin-D

  • You feel relaxed by sitting in the sun for a few minutes daily. It calms your muscles and also promotes the cognitive development of the brain.
  • When you sit in the sun, sunlight inspires the brain to release a hormone called serotonin which improves your mood and makes you feel calmer.
  • Pregnant women should sunbathe for a few minutes every day. Vitamin D can help protect them from premature delivery and other birth-related infections.
  • Vitamin D plays an important role for bones. Sunbathing increases the absorption of calcium in the body and strengthens your bones.
  • The body's immune system remains good by sunbathing in the morning.
