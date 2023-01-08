Dealing with vitamin D deficiency? Try THESE 5 superfoods to boost your health

Representational image

Vitamin D works to strengthen bones and muscles. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body, then it also affects our immune system. Due to the deficiency of Vitamin D, you will feel tired throughout the day, there is a risk of injury and sometimes when the situation becomes serious, the problem of depression also starts. To avoid vitamin D deficiency, it is necessary to consume plenty of sunlight, a vitamin D-rich diet or supplements.

Apart from sunlight, other sources of Vitamin D are-.

Egg

Cow's milk

mushroom

fish

Vitamin-D supplement

Cereals and Oatmeal

Benefits of Vitamin-D