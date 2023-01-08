Dealing with vitamin D deficiency? Try THESE 5 superfoods to boost your health

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Vitamin D works to strengthen bones and muscles. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body, then it also affects our immune system. Due to the deficiency of Vitamin D, you will feel tired throughout the day, there is a risk of injury and sometimes when the situation becomes serious, the problem of depression also starts. To avoid vitamin D deficiency, it is necessary to consume plenty of sunlight, a vitamin D-rich diet or supplements.
Apart from sunlight, other sources of Vitamin D are-.
- Egg
- Cow's milk
- mushroom
- fish
- Vitamin-D supplement
- Cereals and Oatmeal
Benefits of Vitamin-D
- You feel relaxed by sitting in the sun for a few minutes daily. It calms your muscles and also promotes the cognitive development of the brain.
- When you sit in the sun, sunlight inspires the brain to release a hormone called serotonin which improves your mood and makes you feel calmer.
- Pregnant women should sunbathe for a few minutes every day. Vitamin D can help protect them from premature delivery and other birth-related infections.
- Vitamin D plays an important role for bones. Sunbathing increases the absorption of calcium in the body and strengthens your bones.
- The body's immune system remains good by sunbathing in the morning.