Dealing with constant headache? These 5 problems could be a reason

Representational image

Everyone feels a headache sometimes. But daily headaches can be a sign of a major disease. Due to daily headaches, there can be difficulties in everyday life like trouble seeing, feeling nausea etc. The headache can be sharp and unbearable. It can last from a few hours to the whole day.

Know the remedies and reasons to avoid a daily headache.

Also read: What are four different types of headaches? Know what causes them

There can be many reasons behind daily headache

Due to the weakness of the eyes, there may ba a daily headache.

Migraine can cause daheadachesache.

Due to dehydration and not consuming a healthy diet, daily headaches can occur.

Daily headaches can also occur in the event of stress.

A person may also have a daily headache due to mental distress or shock.

Remedies for headache

In case of severe headaches, you can try the following remedies. Along with these measures, do not forget to consult a doctor-

1. Clove oil

If you want to cure a headache, then clove oil can be used. Head massage can be done with clove oil. Carrier oil like coconut or almond oil can be used for massaging clove oil.

2. Magnesium-rich diet

To get rid of headaches, eat such things which contain magnesium. Apricots, cashews, almonds, bananas etc. have a good amount of magnesium. Headaches can also occur due to hunger, so keep taking small meals from time to time.

3. Vitamin D intake

Consuming things containing vitamin D also cures the problem of headaches. To get rid of migraine, and headaches, eat things like egg yolk, and mushrooms. Include almonds, milk, kale etc. in your diet.

4. Water

Dehydration can also cause headaches. Consume a sufficient amount of water daily. Apart from water, you can also drink coconut water, juice, and vegetable juice. Instead of drinking fruit juice, eat fruits. Fiber is present in fruits. Fiber helps in relieving headaches.

5. Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil has anti-inflammatory properties. It is used to reduce pain. In case of a headache, apply Nilgiri oil mixed with coconut oil on the forehead. Massage the oil for 10 to 15 minutes. This will reduce the headache.

(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. DNA India does not claim responsibility for this information.)