Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and treatment options of Chagas disease

A little-known parasitic disease is spreading in the United States and health officials are expressing concern. This disease, known as Chagas disease, is being found more frequently in states like California, Texas, Florida, Arizona and Louisiana. A new study published in the CDC journal "Emerging Infectious Diseases" found human cases in eight US states and recommended classifying the disease as endemic, meaning it is persistently present in these areas.

What is Chagas disease?

Chagas disease is a disease caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi. It is named after Brazilian doctor Carlos Chagas, who first identified the disease in 1909. Chagas disease can occur when a person becomes infected with a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi. This insect is also called triatomine or kissing bug which transports the parasite to the human body. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 12 thousand people die every year from Chagas disease.

What causes Chagas disease?

These insects that spread Chagas disease are usually found in poverty-stricken areas of rural Latin America. According to experts, at least 11 million people in South and Central America and Mexico suffer from this disease. However, most of these people do not know that there is a cure for it. This deadly disease called Chagas cannot be cured without medicine. This disease has spread from America to many countries around the world.

The World Health Organization has called Chagas a silent disease. Because most of the people infected with this disease do not show any symptoms. In some people its symptoms are very mild. WHO has said that about 60-70 lakh people are getting infected with Chagas disease every year around the world and 12,000 people are dying every year. That is why WHO spreads awareness about Chagas disease among people on April 14 every year.

How is Chagas disease spread?

These insects usually live in the cracks of the walls and ceilings of houses and surrounding areas, poultry houses and warehouses in rural areas. The parasite Trypanosoma cruzi hides during the day and drinks the blood of humans and animals at night and then defecates and urinates at the same place. If you touch your face after an insect bite and then touch your nose, eyes, mouth or any exposed wound, infection can occur. Trypanosoma cruzi also infects animals.

What are the symptoms of Chagas disease?:

Fever

Fatigue

Body aches

Headache

Swollen glands

Rash

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Swelling at the corners of the eyes or face

Stages of Chagas Disease

The disease goes through two stages: acute and chronic. In the early stage, there are few or no symptoms, making diagnosis challenging.

Chronic stage symptoms may take years or decades to appear after the initial infection. The parasite invades the patient's heart muscle during the chronic stage, according to Johns Hopkins.

After this, the heartbeat may become irregular and there may be difficulty eating or passing stools.

Treatment of Chagas Disease

Chagas disease can be treated with benznidazole or nifurtimox. Both of these drugs kill the parasites. These drugs are effective if given early. However, the longer the infection continues or the age increases, the less effective these drugs are. These drugs should not be given to pregnant women or people with kidney or liver problems. To avoid this disease, maintain cleanliness in the house and surroundings. Spray insecticides from time to time. Use mosquito nets while sleeping at night. Get tested before taking any kind of blood.

