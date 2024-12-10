Travellers have been urged to follow safety guidelines to prevent further transmission.

The Marburg virus, also known as the "bleeding eye virus," has claimed the lives of 15 people in Rwanda and infected hundreds across Africa. Over the past two months, the outbreak has spread to 17 African nations, raising global health concerns.

Public health officials are closely monitoring the spread of the deadly virus. Travellers have been urged to follow safety guidelines to prevent further transmission. With a fatality rate as high as 50%, the virus poses a significant threat to public health, particularly in regions already battling other outbreaks.

What Is the Bleeding Eye Virus?

Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), commonly referred to as the bleeding eye virus, is a severe and often fatal illness related to the Ebola virus. It damages blood vessels, leading to internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the virus as highly infectious, with fatality rates ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on medical care availability.

Symptoms of the Bleeding Eye Virus

According to the WHO, symptoms appear suddenly after an incubation period of 2 to 21 days. Early signs include fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and fatigue. By the third day, patients may experience watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. A non-itchy rash often develops within the first week.

Severe cases lead to haemorrhaging, with fresh blood in vomit, faeces, or bleeding from the nose, gums, and other orifices. Fatal cases typically result in death within 8 to 9 days after symptoms begin.

How Is the Virus Transmitted?

The Marburg virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, or materials like clothing and bedding. Human-to-human transmission can occur via broken skin or mucous membranes exposed to infected fluids.

Healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable, as are individuals participating in funeral rituals involving contact with the bodies of victims.

Prevention and Safety Measures

Preventive measures include avoiding contact with bats, which are natural hosts of the virus, and refraining from entering caves or mines inhabited by bats. Cooking meat thoroughly and practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, can reduce risks.

During outbreaks, avoid close contact with infected individuals and steer clear of contaminated surfaces or objects. Using alcohol-based sanitizers and adhering to travel advisories are critical.

Current Status and Travel Warnings

The WHO has advised against all travel to Rwanda, while public health agencies in other countries, including the UK, have warned against participating in activities like burial rituals or interacting with wildlife in affected areas.