Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs and add protein, says ICMR

Not getting enough protein in your diet can lead to health issues such as tissue can break down and lead to muscle loss.

Diabetes is a hormonal disorder that affects the way the body uses food. When we eat food, our pancreas secretes a hormone called insulin that lets the cells know that glucose or blood sugar is on the way so that the cells can get ready to use it as energy.

Prediabes occur when blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not higher for a diabetes diagnosis. Over time, this can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke as well as your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition involving impaired glucose regulation. Impaired glucose regulation is the result of decreased insulin resistance, which leads to decreased glucose tolerance and increased glucose levels.

Prediabetics are often in reversible stage with some lifestyle changes. But, it’s a serious condition that needs to be treated.

A latest report from the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) is based on a detailed macro-nutrient consumption pattern study of 18,090 individuals.

Dr V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, who is also one of the authors of the study said, “The diabetes burden in India is rapidly increasing; we currently have 74 million people living with diabetes and another 80 million are pre-diabetic. Also, the pre-diabetics convert very fast to diabetes. It is estimated that India will have 135 million diabetics by 2045 – meaning almost double in the next 20 years or so. And, one of the main driving factors is the very high carbohydrate consumption in our population”.

Further, he said, “Around 60 to 75 per cent of our total calorie intake is in the form of carbohydrates and only 10 per cent comprises proteins. We have shown in several studies earlier that excessive consumption of white rice increases the risk of diabetes. Wheat is equally bad. Now, if a person is able to reduce the carbohydrate consumption slightly to 50 to 55 per cent, say three idlis instead of four and increase protein consumption — preferably plant protein; fish and chicken also work, but not red meat – then there can be a remission in diabetes.”

How an Ideal food platter should be?

“Vegetables, not the starchy ones like potatoes, should make up half the plate. These could be any green leafy vegetables, beans, cabbage, or cauliflower; these can be changed every day. A quarter of the plate should be a protein such as fish, chicken or soya. A small quantity of rice or one or maximum two chapatis should make up the other quarter,” Says Dr Mohan.