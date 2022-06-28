Customize your food menu to keep stress level in check

File Photo

Food has an impact on your health and acts as an appetizer for developing certain diseases. One needs to alter some of the irregular eating habits to a more nourished dietary regime. Post the pandemic phase, people have by default become conscious of their food choices and intake; this to an extent has benefited in enabling them to live a healthy life both mentally and physically. While keeping a check on one's eating and drinking habits, portion control is equally essential as it aids in the managing of food cravings and weight loss.

Stress-related unhealthy eating practices can lead to negative repercussions such as feeling lethargic or lazy and self-conscious about their physique. In today’s generation, stress or fatigue come about easily hence building ways to correct this is required. The way one deals with stress needs to be measured while there are numerous techniques, one of which is food. Small healthy improvements are crucial, and making healthier food choices is also important.

While regular body movement does make a lot of difference in gaining energy; the shift in dietary preferences or "switching to nourishing foods" works as an add-on to strengthen one’s health. Food service providers are either creating novel, healthier cuisines or enhancing existing menus. Be it the need to introduce plant-based foods, use less oil and spices in the same dish, and attempt to keep the health quotient in all of their recipes have now become the key focus areas.

Creating a healthy menu begins with a review of your current menu and identifying areas where changes may be made. Kitchens should design a meal menu that contains healthier options like fat-free dairy, grilled, boiled, baked, or steamed food options, and restrict fried or sautéed foods. A balanced diet can help mitigate the effects of stress by strengthening the immune system and lowering blood pressure.

Making small healthy changes in diet to keep stress levels in check:

Avoid highly refined foods: Bread, pasta, chocolate, biscuits, sweets, and foods with added sugars, additionally many kinds of cereal, slices of bread, canned fruit, and processed or packaged goods contain hidden sugars. One can replace refined foods with whole grains such as brown bread, oats, quinoa, and more.

Emotional/stress eating: This kind of eating is a big no! The reason is one’s body is trying to digest your food, and stress eating diverts blood flow away from your digestive system, which you don't want, resulting in bloating, gas, and discomfort as the possible/visible side effects.

Snack healthy: If you get hungry in between meals, switch to eating something nutritious options like fresh fruit, vegetables with low-fat dip, almonds/nuts, or unbuttered popcorn. Alternatively, see if lower-calorie versions of your favorite foods fulfill your appetite. Mindful eating works miraculously, especially when it comes to overcoming cravings. You don't have to make every healthy change right away. But in the long run, depending on how many changes you make, it could take days or weeks before you notice the mood-boosting effects of a better diet.

With the fast-moving requirement of mindful eating, corporate kitchen’s nutritional preferences will be mapped using Artificial Intelligence. Going forward, every food service provider will prioritize employee health and wellness while selecting foods and dietary solutions, as it has a significant impact on people's diet and mind.

The author is CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)