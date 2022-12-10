Search icon
'Covid-related disruptions led to delay in diagnosis of cancer cases': Govt tells Lok Sabha

Minister of State for health Bharti Pawar told Covid-related disruptions led to delay in diagnosis of cancer cases, but government is now work on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

Covid-related disruptions led to delay in diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases in the country, the Parliament was informed on Friday. A total 16 crore cases of oral cancer, 8 crore cases of breast cancer, and 5.53 crore cases of cervical cancer had been detected in the country, which is a matter of serious concern, Minister of State for health Bharti Pawar told the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee.

She said that Covid-related disruptions led to delay in diagnosis of cancer cases, but the government is now working on early diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases. "We are going to increase our 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres throughout the country and through these centres, we are providing very good health screening services," Pawar added.

Banerjee had asked whether Covid-related disruptions led to a reduction in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, fall in admission of patients, their surgery and chemotherapy.

DNA Originals
More

