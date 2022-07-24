US man detected with Covid-Monkeypox double infection, shares ordeal

(Image Source: Reuters)

One question that arises most, given that the pandemic is still on, is that can a person get infected by the two viruses at the same time? This time, A man in the United States named Mitcho Thompson has been reportedly infected with both Covid-19 and monkeypox at the same time. Mitcho Thompson tested positive for the coronavirus virus in late June. According to an NBC Bay Area report, days later Thompson noticed red lesions across his legs, back, arms and neck, which were later diagnosed as monkeypox.

He told NBC, "The doctor was very certain that I have monkeypox and that I had both. That was the question. Could I get them at the same time? And he said, 'Yes, yes, yes.'"

While infected with twin viruses Thompson was miserable for many days as if he had ‘a severe case of influenza’. He said he was not able to get out of bed.

As per NBC Bay Area, Dr. Dean Winslow, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at Stanford, said it is indeed possible for someone to get Covid-19 and monkeypox at the same time.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It leads to rash and flu-like symptoms. Like the better-known virus that causes smallpox, it is a member of the family called orthopoxvirus.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency amid rising cases. So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 60 countries and five deaths in Africa.

A "public health emergency of international concern" is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The global health body's highest level of alert was announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday during a virtual briefing.