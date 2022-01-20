Covid caseload sees rapid surge in the last 2 weeks, survey shows

States and Union Territories of India are on high alert after the COVID cases surged over the past month by over 50 times despite many taking the home antigen test (not reported in the numbers) or skipping testing altogether. The surge in cases has led some states and union territories to impose different restrictions to minimise the spread of the virus.

People from across India have been reporting on the LocalCircles platform about how just in the last 2 weeks, COVID has become highly prevalent in their close social network.

While the situation is not so bad in tier 3, 4 and rural districts yet most tier 1 and tier 2 districts are seeing cases rise rapidly. There is the conversation now about cases in Delhi and Mumbai coming down from the peak as both cities were the top two cities of India that saw an increase in cases starting last week of December.

LocalCircles has been collecting citizens’ input to understand how the prevalence of COVID has risen over time. Previous surveys conducted on Jan 3rd and Jan 10th showed an alarming rise in prevalence of COVID in social networks with doubling within a week, from 26% of people saying they have 1 or more becoming COVID positive in the last 30 days on Jan 3rd to 50% on January 10.

With the availability of home test kits or the infection being so widespread, most people are not even going for an RT-PCR, thereby, leading to sizable underestimation of the daily caseloads. Similarly, people have been reporting how once an RT-PCR or antigen test is done in a family unless someone is co-morbid, many members are skipping getting the test done and moving straight to treatment. To understand how the situation has changed since December 10, LocalCircles conducted the 3rd survey in the series which received more than 18,500 responses from citizens across 312 districts of India.

66% respondents were men while 34% respondents were women. 41% respondents were from tier 1, 33% from tier 2 and 26% were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

77% citizens surveyed now have 1 or more people in their close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) who have tested positive in the last 30 days.