Covid 4th wave: Everything you need to know about XE variant, symptoms, severity

Just when we thought we are returning to normalcy, the new Covid variant XE has arrived in India. The first case of this variant was reported in a 50-year-old South African costume designer, who visited Mumbai in February.

While schools have resumed offline classes, recent reports about coronavirus infection in few students and teachers have once again raised alarm about the virus’ spread.

The new variant XE is a hybrid of two sub-variants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2.

Countries like Britain are witnessing rapid spike in the infection at this time. Meanwhile, health experts are trying to downplay apprehensions centred around XE and said that despite being around since January, the strain has not led to a rise in cases like Omicron. Nevertheless, they advised strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Let us tell you about the symptoms of Omicron XE?

1. As per experts, some people infected with the Omicron XE variant may have mild symptoms and some cases may be of severe nature.

2. Severity of this virus is largely dependent on vaccination. Vaccinated people may have mild symptoms. Symptoms can be severe in those without vaccination.

3. Symptoms of the XE variant may include fever, sore throat, cough and cold, skin irritation, gastrointestinal distress, among others.

4. There is no evidence yet that XE variant of Covid-19 is more severe, so far all variants of Omicron have appeared to be less severe.

5. According to the UK Health Protection Agency, XE leads to symptoms like runny nose, sneezing and sore throat, unlike the original strain which is known to cause fever and cough with taste and smell loss.

6. Based on early indications, the XE variant can spread nearly 10% faster than other Omicron mutations.

7. As clarified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the new XE variant is a mutant hybrid of two other Omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2 and is responsible for the global spread of cases.

8. The WHO also states that the new mutant is about 10% more transmissible than BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

9. Although there are currently few cases of XE worldwide, it’s extremely high transmission potential could mean that it could become the most dominant strain in near future.

10. A recent WHO report states that XE (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the UK on January 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed.

11. It said, "Estimates for the opening day indicate a community growth rate of 10 percent compared to BA.2, however, this requires further confirmation."