Covid 4th wave: 5 facts on new variant XE and how worried should we be?

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. There is the fourth wave in some of the Asian and European countries due to Omicron sub-variant BA.2. And now, another deadly and rapidly spreading Covid variant XE has been detected. The World Health Organisation (WHO) itself has given this information.

XE is reported to be ten times more infectious than the fastest-spreading Omicron subvariant BA.2 also known as Stealth Omicron. All health organisations have become alert about this new variant. Although it has not yet been considered a variant of concern, WHO is investigating its seriousness.

Many countries in Asia and Europe are facing the fourth wave of the pandemic. The worst situation is in South Korea, where about five lakh new cases are being reported daily. The situation remains grim in China, where many cities have been put under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. At such a time, this deadly virus has created concern.

Read | Covid 4th wave: WHO warns about new mutant strain XE, a hybrid of three variants

XE is a combination of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2

WHO has said many times in the past that variants of Covid-19 are coming together to create a new variant. A few days ago, the Deltacron variant was formed by combining Omicron and Delta. Now Omicron has a recombinant of two subvariants BA1 and BA2, which is called XE. It is believed that a combination is created when a person becomes infected with more than one type.

How deadly is the XE virus?

Since the situation of the fourth wave of pandemic remains in many countries, this virus has caused concern. However, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor of the UK Health Agency said, "Such variants formed by associating with other variants of the coronavirus are not very lethal and die quickly."

Read | Covid-19 fourth wave to be led by mutant strain XE? Here’s what we know so far

Is XE 'Variant Of Concern'?

WHO has highlighted this new variant in its new report. A total of 637 cases have been found so far. This virus has been found in the UK. The first of these samples was found on January 19, 2022. On its severity, Hopkins says that we cannot yet confirm how deadly it is and how much damage it can cause because there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about its severity.

Rapid spread capability in XE

The XE variant is said to be highly transmissible. According to reports, it is 10 times more transmissible than the Omicron variant. Until now, Omicron was believed to be the fastest spreading variant. Omicron's rate was so high that in no time it caused a whole wave of Covid cases all over the world.

WHO monitoring

WHO is monitoring this variant and is engaged in gathering more information about it. The health organisation is investigating whether there is a significant difference in transmission and severity between this and previous variants.