Covid-19: What is Arcturus, new Omicron subvariant behind rise in cases? Is it a cause for concern? Signs, symptoms here

File photo

The unexpected rise in Covid-19 cases has triggered caution among citizens in India. India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The World Health Organisation has been interested in a novel COVID-19 sub-variant. XBB1.1.6 Omicron sub-variant, which is likely to be responsible for the current wave in India. Patients with this COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.16, also known as "Arcturus," experience many of the well-recognised symptoms of earlier variants in addition to a novel symptom called conjunctivitis.

The newly identified symptom of conjunctivitis is the primary difference between this subvariant and its predecessors.

In younger Arcturus patients, including youngsters under the age of 12, "itchy conjunctivitis with sticky eyes" and "itchy red eyes without pus" are reportedly being noticed.

Conjunctivitis has been listed as a symptom in a few COVID-19 cases in the past, but it has never happened this frequently.

New COVID Variant Arcturus: Signs and Symptoms

Like other COVID-19 variants, it has also has the following: