COVID-19: Unvaccinated people 60 times more likely to end up in ICU, says new study

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world has made the need to ramp up vaccination all the more important. While governments try a variety of ways to encourage people to come forward and get vaccinated, scepticism is still plenty and not limited to any one country. Now, a new study based on expansive data from the UK shows that those who are unvaccinated, particularly in their senior ages, are more likely to end being hospitalised if they catch COVID-19.

According to the UK’s Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) which covers England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the rate of hospitalisation for double-dosed COVID patients in their 60s was just 0.6 cases per 100,000 person’s average weekly between May and November this year. However, the rate of unvaccinated people of the same age was 37.3 per 100,000 per week, amounting to a relative risk of about 60 times greater.

In addition, people in their 50s and 70s reported a 30-times difference in average weekly admitting rates comparing those who were vaccinated and those who were not. Unvaccinated persons in their 30s and 40s are ten to fifteen times more likely than those who have received their vaccinations to tend to end up in ICU.

The alarming news comes as a series of positive studies indicate Omicron is milder than other variants, with the first official UK report showing a 50 to 70% lesser risk of admission to hospital than Delta. COVID-19 vaccination defends from Omicron and provides the highest chance of surviving the virus, according to healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccination strength currently stands at 57.7 crores or 41.8% fully vaccinated, while 83.7 crores or 60.7% having had one dose.