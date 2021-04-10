COVID-19 symptoms that you shouldn't ignore

With rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 infection primarily impacts the upper respiratory system. According to studies, there are several symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and nausea which should not be taken lightly.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is better to get yourself tested for the novel Coronavirus:

Hearing impairment

A study published in the International Journal of Audiology said that the COVID-19 infection can lead to auditory problems. The researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between COVID-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. If you are experiencing some kind of hearing impairment, then that could be a sign of coronavirus.

Loss of smell, taste

Some people also experience distorted smell or taste much before other, more common symptoms of COVID-19 arrive.

Red eyes

Red eyes or conjunctivitis is a sign of several viral infections. In this, people develop redness, swelling and the eye becomes watery. As per a Chinese study, people who got infected with a new strain of coronavirus showed this symptom.

Brain fog

Coronavirus is known to cause memory and cognitive complications. Experiencing confusion or difficulty in remembering things could also be a sign of a COVID-19 complication. There may be other reasons for these symptoms, but it is worth checking for.

Cough that sounds different

Coughing is one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus infection as the virus primarily attacks the upper respiratory tract. However, people who have survived that infection recount that it's not the usual cough that one gets. Instead, this one is more persistent and changes your voice.