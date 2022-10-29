Covid-19 symptoms in mouth can last up to a month: Study

Representational Image

Many respiratory symptoms have been identified as being associated with the Covid-19 epidemic since its start. Long Covid symptoms have often been discovered in the lungs, heart, and kidneys by medical professionals. A current research, however, has uncovered several unusual Covid oral symptoms. Covid tongue is the name for the oral symptom. Researchers have been looking at this unusual symptom since it was widespread during the start of the epidemic.

A study conducted in Spain and published in the journal PLoS One found that 25% of patients hospitalised with Covid had oral alterations. However, the ZOE Covid study app found that these symptoms were typical in moderate instances of the disease.

A male patient with Covid who was 58 years old appeared with fever, respiratory issues, malaise, and a peculiar appearance on the surface of his tongue, according to the findings of an examination.

The patient said they had never smoked or used alcohol, although they had had two rounds of vaccinations. The multivitamins, multiminerals, and chlorhexidine mouthwash that the doctors prescribed for him to take were to be taken every day for the next thirty days.

Mucous membrane dryness significantly improved, as reported by the patient. The Covid tongue develops tiny patches. These spots make it seem like a map, which is why it's also called a "geographic tongue."

It hurts to swallow and the lumps make it difficult. Covid tongue causes taste loss, ulceration, dry mouth, red or white patch lesions, petechiae, and a whitish film on the tongue's surface.

The cause of this unusual ailment is not well understood. This might be because the virus interacts with and activates the ACE2 receptor on oral epithelial cells.

There is a possibility that covid medications that foster the growth of oral bacteria or fungi are a contributing factor in this condition.