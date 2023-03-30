Search icon
Covid-19 scare: 5 foods to boost your immunity amid coronavirus spike in India

Here are some healthy food options that you can include in your diet regularly to increase your immunity naturally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

The rise in Covid-19 cases across many nations has stoked fears of a new wave in India. While the number of Covid cases in India is currently under control, for the time being, the dramatic Covid surge in China, a neighbouring country, has sparked a new fear of the BF.7 variant of the virus, leading many to believe that India will once again be placed under a Covid lockdown.

In order to be ready for the Covid-19 spike, the Indian government has already begun to take the necessary steps. In addition to adhering to the restriction and taking Covid-19 precautions, it is critical to maintain a strong immune system. Here are some foods you can include in your diet regularly to increase your immunity naturally.

Include THESE food items in your daily meals

To get Vitamin C

Eat more fruits that are high in vitamin C to prevent corona. Vitamin C-containing foods like oranges, amla, and lemons are beneficial to us all year long. Additionally, this elevates our body's immunity, giving the stamina to combat Corona as well as other diseases.

Seasonal green vegetables

Green vegetables are beneficial for your health generally and one should especially eat green vegetables every day to avoid Covid-19.  As vitamins and proteins are abundant in vegetables. Lamb's quarter (Bathua), spinach (paalak), soy, and fenugreek (methi) all help to boost immunity while also supplying our bodies with nutrients.

Jaggery

In cold weather, jaggery should also be consumed. Additionally, you should include cheese, ghee, milk, and butter in your diet in proportionate amounts. Your body receives all the nutrition it needs from this.

Ayurvedic drinks

Consuming an Ayurvedic decoction in addition to fruits and vegetables boosts immunity. The body's immunity is strengthened by a decoction made of Tulsi, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Vanshlochan, Mulethi, Giloy, and Jaggery. This decoction strengthens the lungs as it contains genealogy, which is high in calcium. Thus, it benefits the condition of your bones.

How to make Ayurvedic immunity-boosting drinks at home?

To prepare the drink, combine the powdered cinnamon, lemon grass, cardamom, liquorice, vanshlochan, pippali basil, and giloy. Next, heat two cups of water and stir in the powdered mixture. The water should only be heated, not boiled. Drink the liquid after straining it. This will improve your immune system and be good for your lungs.

Also read: Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time?

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)

