COVID-19 recovered cases now double of active cases, fatality rate lowest since lockdown: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday said the fatality rate among COVID-19 is declining further while the recovery rate is going upward.

During a media briefing on COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said this is the first time after the first lockdown (March 25) that the fatality rate is at the lowest at 2.10%.

The fatality rate has seen a progressive decline and it is continuing, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Recovered cases are now double of active cases while the case fatality rate is also the lowest since the first lockdown, he said.

On COVID-19 testing, the official said that many states have increased their testing capacity, both RT - PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

24 states and UT's have more tests per million than the national average, he added.

"Over 2 crore tests have been conducted so far. More than 6.6 lakh tests conducted in 24 hours," he further said.

On import of ventilators, Bhushan said, "In 2019, Indian ventilator market was roughly estimated as 8,510 units valued at Rs 444.74 Crore. Because of COVID19, in March domestic manufacturers imported various components. It wouldn't have been possible to make ventilators without import then."

"Share of 'Make in India' ventilators, in 60,000 ventilators which we'll get, is 96% by volume and over 90% by value. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Andhra Med-Tech Zone (AMTZ) played major role. BEL giving 30,000 and AMTZ giving 13,500 ventilators," he added.