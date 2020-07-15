COVID-19: Moderna set to enter final stage of mRNA-1237 vaccine human clinical trials

After proving safe and effective against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in all previous trials, US pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc. is now all set to begin the final stage of the human trials for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Moderna's vaccine prototype is among the dozen other coronavirus vaccine prototypes from over 100 candidates across the world, that have been approved for human clinical trials.

Among all these two vaccine prototypes have proved to be the most effective and successful as of yet, compared to the others. These are - the (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19), the United Kingdom (UK)'s biggest coronavirus currently being tested by the University of Oxford, and second is the Moderna RNA vaccine developed by Moderna Inc.

In the two phases of the human trials, Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine has reportedly provoked safe immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers. Now, in the third phase, the pharmaceutical firm's scientists will administer the vaccine to 30,000 volunteers, the biggest and the most crucial phase of human clinical trials for the vaccine as of yet.

According to Moderna, 50% of patients among these 30,000 volunteers will be administered 100 mg of the Moderna RNA vaccine, while the rest will be administered normal medicines (placebo). The final stage of the human clinical trials for the vaccine will begin on July 27.

According to the researchers, the mRNA-1237 vaccine dosage has been prepared using the genetic coding of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus itself. The way this vaccine functions is not by destroying the virus directly but by boosting the body's immune system to the point that the virus contamination can be effectively prevented.

The firm's researchers have claimed that the mRNA-1237 vaccine is even capable of developing antibodies more powerful than those found in patients who have recovered from COVID-19. A medium dosage of the medicine has shown good results, said Moderna's virologists.