Covid-19: Know symptoms, warning signs of new Omicron sub-variant XBB, BA.5

The WHO has designated the COVID-19 Omicron variation as a variant of concern. Omicron is disseminating more quickly than any prior variation. The overall risk associated with this variation is still very high.

Omicron and other variations serve as a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much alive. Therefore, it is crucial that individuals receive the vaccine when it becomes available and continue to heed the existing recommendations for stopping the transmission of the virus, including keeping a physical distance, donning masks, regularly washing hands, and maintaining well-ventilated interior spaces.

The state health administration identified the newly discovered XBB variant as the reason why Maharashtra saw a Covid-19 increase of 17.7% in a week over the holiday season and the impending winter. The Maharashtra government has also issued a warning that the winter and the holiday season may cause the number of Covid-19 cases to rise much more.

Since the virus is spreading so widely, they are all regarded as variations of concern. Currently, the most contagious subvariant of Omicron is the BA.5 strain, which is also the dominant subvariant globally. The COVID-19 vaccine, which has been recommended by the WHO, continues to offer excellent protection against serious illness and death. BA.5 is not considered to be more severe than the other Omicron sub variants. However, increases in instances, which are being seen globally, can place a tremendous amount of strain on the health system. The symptoms of Covid-19 Omicron sub variants can be noticed by various signs: