HomeHealth

Health

Covid-19 JN.1 in India: How to protect yourself from new variant?

The JN.1 variant, previously part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineage, has seen a rapid rise globally, prompting extra precautions during the winter, when respiratory infections like Covid-19 are more prevalent.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

article-main
The emergence of the new Covid variant, JN.1, has raised concerns after cases were detected in Kerala and Maharashtra, India. While the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled JN.1 a "variant of interest," it's categorized as posing a "low" global public health risk.

Amidst a surge in respiratory illnesses worldwide, especially during winter, vigilance and health measures become crucial. Here are essential precautions to consider during colder months regarding the new Covid variant:

Mask Up: Wear well-fitted masks, covering both nose and mouth, especially in crowded or indoor settings. Opt for masks with effective filtration, like surgical masks or multi-layered fabric masks.

Hand Hygiene: Regularly wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, especially after being in public areas or touching surfaces. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap isn't available.

Maintain Distance: Practice social distancing, maintaining at least 1 meter (3 feet) from others, especially in crowded places. Minimize large gatherings and consider virtual alternatives for socializing.

Respiratory Health: Engage in deep breathing exercises to boost lung capacity and incorporate 15-20 minutes of exercise or yoga to enhance immunity and respiratory strength.

Vaccination and Guidelines: Stay updated on vaccination guidelines and eligibility, and get vaccinated accordingly. Adhere to public health guidelines provided by authorities.

Additionally, enhancing your immune system through a balanced diet, exercise, sufficient sleep, stress management, and possibly vitamin supplements (if advised by a healthcare professional) can fortify your defenses against infections.

Improving indoor ventilation through open windows or air purifiers can also help reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the need for readiness against emerging strains, highlighting the importance of staying alert during this phase. The JN.1 variant, previously part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineage, has seen a rapid rise globally, prompting extra precautions during the winter, when respiratory infections like Covid-19 are more prevalent.

Also read: New COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 case detected in Kerala: What are the symptoms?

 

 

 

