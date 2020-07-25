COVID-19 crisis: Herd immunity still long way away, says WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan

The chief scientist of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said that herd immunity is still a long away off, adding that vaccine is the best possible option to speed up the process of immunisation against the virus.

"For this concept of herd immunity, you need 50 to 60% of the population to have this immunity to be actually able to break those chains of transmission. That's much easier to do with a vaccine; we can achieve it faster and without people getting sick and dying. So, it is much better to do it that way, to achieve herd immunity through natural infection. Over a period of time, people will start developing natural immunity," Swaminathan stated.

She further said that concerned authorities should do everything in its power to contain the spread of coronavirus while the scientists work on vaccines. Swaminathan also pointed out that we may have to "learn to live with this virus" if there is a possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine never being invented.

She was responding to a series of questions relating to the coronavirus in a social media event organised by WHO from Geneva.

India yet again on Friday witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,916 cases reported in the last 24 hours. With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,36,861, out of which there are 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

COVID-19 has affected more than 15.7M worldwide and 638000 people died due to the virus.