Covid- 19 and Tomato flu shows similar symptoms, know how to Differentiate

Amid the monkeypox outbreak and the probability of the fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus “Tomato flu” or “Tomato fever” has become a cause of concern.

Tomato Fever & Covid-19: Similarity and Differences

It has been observed by the experts that the Tomato fever and Covid 19 have similar symptoms like fever, fatigue, and body aches, some Covid patients even reported rashes. Tomato flu could be an after-effect of dengue fever or chikungunya in children rather than a viral infection.

Tomato flu is such a disease which tends to resolve on its own, without treatment. As per the Lancet report, tomato flu is currently in an endemic state and is considered non-life threatening

Tomato Fever: Similar Symptoms With Other Diseases

Symptoms of tomato flu, as with other viral infections include, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms, which are quite similar to dengue.

Tomato fly is also known as “The Hand Foot Mouth Disease” (HFMD). According to The Lancet, Tomato flu is highly contagious. They have also said, that the rare viral infection is in an endemic state. Till now more than 80 children have been infected with tomato flu in Kerala and Kollam. Cases have also been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in the southern state. It is affecting children below five years.

While the world is already fighting Monkeypox and COVID 19, and now tomato flu is a new threat.