Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Covid- 19 and Tomato flu shows similar symptoms, know how to Differentiate

While the world is already fighting Monkeypox and COVID 19, and now tomato flu is a new threat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Covid- 19 and Tomato flu shows similar symptoms, know how to Differentiate
Tomato fiver and Covid 19 have similar symptoms like fever, fatigue, and body aches

Amid the monkeypox outbreak and the probability of the fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus “Tomato flu” or “Tomato fever” has become a cause of concern.

Tomato Fever & Covid-19: Similarity and Differences 

It has been observed by the experts that the Tomato fever and Covid 19 have similar symptoms like fever, fatigue, and body aches, some Covid patients even reported rashes. Tomato flu could be an after-effect of dengue fever or chikungunya in children rather than a viral infection.

Tomato flu is such a disease which tends to resolve on its own, without treatment. As per the Lancet report, tomato flu is currently in an endemic state and is considered non-life threatening

Read | Tomato flu in India: Check symptoms, treatment of rare disease infecting children

Tomato Fever: Similar Symptoms With Other Diseases

Symptoms of tomato flu, as with other viral infections include, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms, which are quite similar to dengue.

Tomato fly is also known as “The Hand Foot Mouth Disease” (HFMD). According to The Lancet, Tomato flu is highly contagious. They have also said, that the rare viral infection is in an endemic state. Till now more than 80 children have been infected with tomato flu in Kerala and Kollam. Cases have also been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in the southern state. It is affecting children below five years.

While the world is already fighting Monkeypox and COVID 19, and now tomato flu is a new threat. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.