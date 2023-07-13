Headlines

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

HomeHealth

health

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

The condition affects more than 20 million people worldwide. The recent study suggested there were 376,000 (3.76 lakh) global SCD-related deaths in 2021, compared to 34,400 cause-specific deaths.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The costs required to reduce the risk of sickle cell disease is beyond the reach of most individuals in India and sub-Saharan Africa, where the disease is most prevalent, says a new Commission published in The Lancet Haematology journal.

The Commission publishes shortly after a recent study in the same journal found that the highest burden of sickle cell disease (SCD) disability was concentrated in western and central sub-Saharan Africa and India.

The authors of the Commission also noted that there is a shortage of healthcare and scientific professionals with expertise in SCD, as well as a lack of trials aimed at developing novel treatments in these countries.SCD is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that affect hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the body. The condition affects more than 20 million people worldwide. The recent study suggested there were 376,000 (3.76 lakh) global SCD-related deaths in 2021, compared to 34,400 cause-specific deaths.

“Whereas the majority of major causes of death are decreasing, the number of deaths due to sickle cell disease is increasing globally,” said chair of the Commission, Frederic Piel from Imperial College London. UK.

“The costs required to reduce the risk of sickle cell disease is beyond the reach of most individuals in sub-Saharan Africa and India where the disease is most prevalent – it needs to be directly funded by governments,” said Piel.

According to the Commission, reducing the burden of SCD requires substantial financial and political commitment to improving data-collection, diagnosis, treatment and training, and doing so will positively impact the lives of millions of patients and families worldwide.

With over half a million babies born with SCD in 2021, the Commission highlights how newborn screening for SCD can lead to babies with the disease receiving life-changing treatment before symptoms develop and calls for all babies worldwide to be tested for SCD by 2025 to prevent long-term complications of the disease.

The authors also shine a light on the unequitable treatment of SCD. Penicillin, methods to protect against malaria, the drug hydroxyurea and blood transfusions all have good evidence to show they reduce deaths and long-term consequences of SCD, they said.

However, access and use of these treatments and reduction methods is poor, particularly so in low and middle-income countries where most people with SCD live, the researchers said.

“There is a shortage of healthcare and scientific professionals with expertise in SCD, as well as a lack of trials aimed at developing novel treatments.” the authors of the paper said.

“This problem is particularly severe in most of sub-Saharan Africa and India, and the Commission argues there is an urgent need for trials specifically designed for people in these countries,” they said.

The Commission says that in the context of increasing global inequalities, partly driven by racism, previous calls for action on SCD have been largely ineffective.

“With adequate engagement of governments, the changes identified in our Commission are achievable and will improve the lives of people with sickle cell disease throughout the world,” Piel added.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE