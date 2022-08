Correlation between Air pollution & Diabetes

Air pollution is a leading cause of insulin resistance and incidence of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The association between air pollution and diabetes is stronger for traffic associated pollutants, gaseous, nitrogen dioxide, tobacco smoke and particulate matter

Exposure to air pollutants is significantly associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is suggested that environmental protection officials must take high priority steps to minimize the air pollution, hence to decrease the incidence of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Some primary causes are:

1. Burning of fossil fuels- Inhaling air induced with pollutants due to the burning of natural gas and fossil fuel reduces the heart's ability to pump enough oxygen causing one to suffer from respiratory illness.

2. Industrial Pollution- Industrial pollution effects associated with your health can range from irritation in your eyes and throat to breathing issues, which at times can even lead to chronic illness

3. Transportation- Open burning of garbage waste- Exposure to open burning of garbage waste can pose serious health risks including cancer, liver issues, impairment of the immune system, and reproductive functions; can also affect the developing nervous system.

4. Agricultural activity- Nowadays, pesticides and fertilizers are mixed with new invasive species which are not found in nature, for quick growth of the crops and vegetation. Once they are sprayed over, the smell and the effect of the pesticides are left in the air. Some mix with water and some seeps into the ground which not only destroys the crops but also causes numerous health-related issues.

We can prevent air pollution by taking control measures of air pollution. Air pollution can be reduced only if there is a collective effort from everyone’s side.

Some measures are:

Usage of filters in chimneys

Avoid fireworks

Reducing the use of chemicals

Plant more trees

Avoid burning of plastics

Recycle and reuse the products

Air pollution is found to be a leading cause of Diabetes.

Long-term exposure to traffic-related air pollution may diminish insulin-dependent glucose uptake, leading to insulin resistance, impair β-cell function, resulting in reduced insulin secretion and promote subcutaneous fat accumulation. Most of the studies which were carried out to determine the association of Diabetes with Air pollution has been on the pollutant emissions from cars, trucks and diesel exhaust.

A diet which contains Fatty fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids helps to improve blood sugar level and lipids. People with diabetes should consume certain fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring, trout, which are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. For those who are vegetarian, a good option would be plant-based sources such as kelp and spirulina.

According to Mr.Ashok Jhingan- Senior director BLK Max; he suggested some remedies and precautionary measures in controlling blood sugar levels in our body.

Mr. Jhingan suggested -Fruits which have high levels of antioxidants and fibre such as Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries help to regulate blood sugar levels in diabetics.