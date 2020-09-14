Coronavirus was created in Wuhan lab, Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan exposes China

Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan has made a big disclosure about the Coronavirus. She has said that Corona has been made in Wuhan's lab. Yan, who has been researching the Coronavirus for a long time, was associated with the Hong Kong School of Public Health. During her research, she found such facts which suggest that the virus was made in China. Beijing has once again come under the target of the world due to this revelation by Chinese virologists. Many countries, including the US, have been saying from the beginning that China deliberately created the virus. However, China has never accepted these allegations.

Why was WHO silent?Li-Meng Yan said during an interview that there was no response from the World Health Organization (WHO) when the coronavirus was detected. She informed the Chinese authorities of the potential danger but her warning was ignored. The virologist said that the virus was made in a lab in Wuhan, which is under the control of the Chinese government.

The Wuhan meat market is a mere smokescreenShe said that Corona has not come from the meat market of Wuhan, it is just a smokescreen. This is not a natural virus. Yan claimed that she learned through local doctors and some intelligence that the virus was not born in the meat market but was manufactured. She further said that Chinese authorities knew that human-to-human transmission already existed and that SARS CoV-2 is a highly mutant virus, if not controlled it would become an epidemic. Despite this, they remained silent.

Officers intimidated scientistLi-Meng Yan said that when she spoke of making the world aware of this danger, the Chinese authorities intimidated her. Due to which she had to leave China and come to America. she also alleged that the Chinese government has hired some people to spread false information against such crusaders like her.

Important to know the originThe Chinese virologist further said that even though you are not knowledgeable of biology, you will still be able to identify the origin of this virus by its size. The genome sequence of the virus is like a human fingerprint and based on this you prove that corona is a man-made virus. The presence of a human fingerprint in any virus is enough to tell that it is originated by humans. She said that to overcome the virus, it is important to know how it originated. If China had told the world the truth, perhaps it could have been controlled in time.