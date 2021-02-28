Coronavirus antibodies are moved from pregnant ladies to their infants, new study finds

Headlines

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after his remarks over state's law and order

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

7 Yoga Asanas to improve thyroid health

10 common myths about diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

HomeHealth

Health

Coronavirus antibodies are moved from pregnant ladies to their infants, new study finds

The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2021, 11:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A study drove by the ‘American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology’ discovered that the antibodies that help in guarding against the COVID-19 infection are transferred from mothers to their babies while in the womb. 

This discovery adds to growing evidence that suggests that pregnant women who generate protective antibodies after contracting the coronavirus often convey some of that natural immunity to their fetuses. The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. 

"Since we can now say that the antibodies pregnant women make against COVID-19 have been shown to be passed down to their babies, we suspect that there’s a good chance they could pass down the antibodies the body makes after being vaccinated as well," said Dr Yawei Jenny Yang, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and the study’s senior author. 

Dr Yang and her team analysed blood samples from 88 women who gave birth at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center between March and May 2020, a time when New York City was the global epicentre of the pandemic.  

All of the women had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood, indicating that they had contracted the virus at some point even though 58 per cent of those women had no symptoms. Furthermore, while antibodies were detected in both symptomatic and asymptomatic women, the researchers observed that the concentration of antibodies was significantly higher in symptomatic women. 

They also found that the general pattern of antibody response was similar to the response seen in other patients, confirming that pregnant women have the same kind of immune response to the virus as the larger patient population, something that hadn’t previously been known for sure since a woman’s immune system changes throughout pregnancy.

In addition, the vast majority of the babies born to these women-78 per cent-had detectable antibodies in their umbilical cord blood. There was no evidence that any of the infants had been directly infected with the virus and all were COVID negative at the time of birth, further indicating that the antibodies had crossed the placenta-the organ that provides oxygen and nutrients to a growing baby during pregnancy-into the fetal bloodstream. 

Newborns with symptomatic mothers also had higher antibody levels than those whose mothers had no COVID symptoms. This data implies that pregnant women could pass along vaccine-generated antibodies in the same way, potentially shielding both mother and child from future infection. 

However, it is not yet known exactly how protective these antibodies might be, or how long that protection might last. Dr Laura Riley, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine, obstetrician and gynaecologist-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, and one of the study’s co-authors, is still advising pregnant patients who decide to get vaccinated to continue to follow current safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease. 

Dr Riley, Dr Yang, and their colleagues are leading follow-up investigations that are currently enrolling pregnant women who receive the vaccine, as well as vaccinated mothers who are breastfeeding, to assess the antibody response in those groups after vaccination.  

That information could help guide maternal vaccination strategies moving forward. "The USD 1 million questions is: Will the group of women who are now being vaccinated get the same type of protection? We don’t know that yet," Dr Riley said. "Getting those answers is going to be really important."  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman call it quits after two years of their relationship: Here’s what we know

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares gym video with new woman, netizens say 'hamari teesri bhabhi'

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

WhatsApp launches new application for Android watches, no need to carry your phone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE