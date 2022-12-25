Coronavirus and diabetes: 5 precautionary measures for diabetics as COVID-19 fear returns

Representational image

Diabetes patients are facing a dual challenge amid the pandemic. Pneumonia, inflammation and infection in the lungs can worsen the situation in diabetic patients as compared to normal patients. The reason for this is immunity.

According to experts, the ability of diabetic patients to fight against diseases is much less than that of normal patients. This can increase inflammation and irritation in their intestines. During this, the risk of life can also increase due to corona infection.

After coming under the grip of corona epidemic, many times patients get stressed. In such a situation, if someone is not suffering from diabetes, then his sugar level also increases and the recovery rate declines. So be alert.

10 tips for diabetic patients during the Corona period

1. Keep one week's dose with you

If you are taking insulin during the Corona epidemic, then keep at least one week's dose with you. Even if you are quarantining yourself, keep enough insulin and nutritious food with you.

Stay in touch with the doctor through phone or WhatsApp. In case of any problem, contact us through a virtual conference or virtual visit.

Do not forget to check your blood sugar levels

If you have a complaint of uncontrolled diabetes for a long time, there may be inflammation or irritation in many parts of the body and immunity may decrease. It has also been seen that elderly patients with diabetes are more affected by corona infection.

If you are a diabetic patient and have come under the grip of the corona, then it would be better to stay away from your family members and get quarantined at home. By doing this you will feel better mentally and physically. But you have to keep checking your blood sugar regularly.

When to see a doctor

If you are in quarantine and your blood sugar is continuously becoming uncontrollable. If it is accompanied by nausea, vomiting or shortness of breath, it means the infection is getting worse. Seek medical advice immediately in such situations.

Keep these things in mind

Keeping blood sugar controlled, taking care of food and exercising daily is very important in corona infection. If its patients are suffering from heart problems, then there is a need to check blood pressure from time to time.

Stay hydrated

Due to corona infection, the glucose level of diabetic patients increases due to which the body feels the need for fluid. In such a situation, keep clean and fresh water with you. No matter what the weather, don't miss drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.