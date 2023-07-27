Headlines

Health

Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi-NCR: How does pink eye spread; prevention tips

Conjunctivitis is a common and highly contagious eye infection that affects millions of people worldwide every year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Conjunctivitis, popularly known as "pink eye," is becoming a prevalent issue during the monsoon season. The damp and humid weather during this time provides an ideal breeding environment for bacteria and viruses responsible for causing this highly contagious eye infection. Rainwater accumulation in different places acts as a breeding ground for these pathogens, leading to an increased risk of transmission. Moreover, people are more prone to come into contact with contaminated surfaces or water, further raising the chances of contracting conjunctivitis. Doctors in Delhi and nearby regions have already observed a rise in the number of cases this year.

What is conjucnctivits?

Conjunctivitis is a common and highly contagious eye infection that affects millions of people worldwide every year. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergies, or irritants, and its symptoms include redness, itchiness, excessive tearing, and the formation of a sticky discharge around the eyes. Understanding how pink eye spreads and implementing preventive measures are crucial in curbing its transmission. In this article, we'll explore the modes of transmission and provide essential tips to prevent its spread.

How pink eye spreads?

Direct Contact: The most common way pink eye spreads is through direct contact with an infected person's eye discharge. When an infected individual touches or rubs their eyes and then touches surfaces or objects, the virus or bacteria can be transferred to those surfaces.

Indirect Contact: Pink eye can also spread indirectly when a person comes into contact with contaminated surfaces, such as doorknobs, shared towels, eyeglasses, or contact lenses, and then touches their own eyes.

Respiratory Droplets: Viral conjunctivitis can spread through respiratory droplets produced by an infected person's coughing or sneezing, reaching the eyes of others and causing infection.

Prevention Tips:

Frequent Handwashing: Proper and regular handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of pink eye. Encourage everyone, especially those who have been in contact with infected individuals or shared communal spaces, to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Isolate from Others: If someone is diagnosed with pink eye, they should stay home from work, school, or other public places until their symptoms have resolved to prevent infecting others.

Avoiding Eye Rubbing: Advise people to resist rubbing their eyes, as it can further spread the infection or exacerbate irritation.

Eye Protection: In high-risk environments where close contact with others is unavoidable, consider wearing protective eyewear, such as glasses or goggles, to create a barrier against potential infection.

Seek Medical Advice: If someone experiences symptoms of pink eye, they should seek medical advice promptly. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help control the spread and alleviate symptoms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

