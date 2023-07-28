Headlines

Conjunctivitis: Can you get pink eye by looking into someone’s eyes? Precautions, symptoms, treatment explained

Conjunctivitis is a common and highly contagious eye infection that affects millions of people worldwide every year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

As bacteria develop quickly during this season—the rainy season—many ailments are brought on by it. Compared to the previous year, this time the eye flu is spreading quickly. Due to the infection, eye flu was caused. This eye flu causes an infection in the membrane that covers the eye and keeps it closed. Other names for it include pink eye, conjunctivitis, and eye flu.

What is conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is a common and highly contagious eye infection that affects millions of people worldwide every year. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergies, or irritants, and its symptoms include redness, itchiness, excessive tearing, and the formation of a sticky discharge around the eyes.

Can pink eye spread by looking into the eye of an infected person? Could bacteria, adenoviruses, or other microbes that cause conjunctivitis travel through the air?

The misconception is that eye flu can spread simply by staring into someone else's eyes. This is not totally accurate, though. Conjunctivitis also known as eye flu, is most commonly spread via direct contact with an infected person's eye discharge. Just looking into someone's eyes is not a significant means of transmission. 

When you touch your eyes after coming in contact with the infected person's eye secretions, the virus may be transferred.

Recent studies have shown that airborne particles can spread ocular flu. Virus-carrying respiratory droplets from an infected person's cough or sneeze may come into contact with another person's eyes and cause illness. 

How pink eye spreads?

  • Direct Contact: When an infected individual touches or rubs their eyes and then touches surfaces or objects, the virus or bacteria can be transferred to those surfaces.
  • Indirect Contact: When a person comes into contact with contaminated surfaces, such as doorknobs, shared towels, eyeglasses, or contact lenses, and then touches their own eyes.
  • Respiratory Droplets: Viral conjunctivitis can spread through respiratory droplets produced by an infected person's coughing or sneezing, reaching the eyes of others and causing infection.

Prevention Tips:

  • Frequent Handwashing: Proper and regular handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of pink eye.  
  • Isolate from Others: If someone is diagnosed with pink eye, they should stay home from work, school, or other public places until their symptoms have resolved to prevent infecting others.
  • Avoiding Eye Rubbing 
  • Eye Protection: Consider wearing protective eyewear, such as glasses or goggles, to create a barrier against potential infection.
  • Seek Medical Advice 

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

