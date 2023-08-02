Headlines

Health

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Sunglasses act as protective gear by reducing the chances of constant eye rubbing, which can potentially spread the infection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is currently on the rise in Delhi-NCR, with around 100 cases being reported daily, mainly affecting the younger population. While wearing dark-shade sunglasses is often recommended for people infected with pink eye, it is important to note that sunglasses do not prevent the spread of conjunctivitis.

When someone contracts conjunctivitis, their eyes become sensitive to light, and wearing sunglasses can help alleviate discomfort. However, the infection can still spread through direct contact with the infected person or by touching contaminated objects they may have come in contact with. The myth that conjunctivitis can spread just by looking at someone is false.

Sunglasses act as protective gear by reducing the chances of constant eye rubbing, which can potentially spread the infection. They also offer protection against dust particles, pollutants, and other irritants that could enter the eye. Nevertheless, it is crucial to exercise caution and maintain proper hygiene to avoid further spreading the infection.

Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and can spread via fomites, such as towels, personal belongings, and even the glasses being worn by an infected person. The infection is transmitted when someone touches these contaminated objects or comes into direct contact with an infected individual.

The duration of conjunctivitis may vary depending on its type. Viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are the most common types, and they typically last for about seven to ten days, respectively.

To prevent conjunctivitis, it is essential to follow these tips:

  • Maintain proper hand hygiene.
  • Wear sunglasses in crowded places to protect your eyes from dust particles and pollutants, which could lead to constant eye touching or rubbing.
  • Dispose of infected materials properly to prevent the spread of the infection.
  • Avoid touching public surfaces to minimize the risk of contracting the infection.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this response is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice.

