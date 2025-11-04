FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Coimbatore Gang Rape Case: Survivor fails to identify accused from 60 pictures, police arrest 3 after shooting them on their legs

Around 10.30 p.m., three men arrived on a moped, smashed the car's windshield, and used weapons to attack the woman's boyfriend, according to the police.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 03:06 PM IST

Three men kidnapped and gang-raped a 20-year-old postgraduate student in Coimbatore on Sunday night after she and her boyfriend were attacked while sitting in a parked car near Brindhavan Nagar behind the city airport. 

 

Around 10.30 p.m., three men arrived on a moped, smashed the car's windshield, and used weapons to attack the woman's boyfriend, according to the police. The men then threatened the woman and took her on their moped to a deserted area about a kilometre away, where they raped her multiple times.

Around 11 pm, the injured man was able to contact the Peelamedu police, which led to an overnight search. When the woman was discovered at around four in the morning, police located a stolen moped that they thought the attackers had ridden. For medical care, she was admitted to a private hospital.

Three suspects, Sathish, Guna, and Karthik, were taken into custody by police on Monday night following an altercation in which they were shot. They all came from the Madurai district and lived in a rented home in Coimbatore while working as daily wage laborers. The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital is where they are receiving treatment.

Despite being given over 60 photos of known criminals, the survivor was unable to identify the attackers, according to investigators. According to a police source, "the CCTV cameras in the area failed to capture their faces due to glare."

 Seven special teams have been established to investigate the matter and confirm the suspects' involvement, according to city police commissioner A Saravana Sundar. "The survivor is in shock, while her friend is stable," he added, adding that to find potential clues, detectives are currently concentrating on migrant labor groups in and around Coimbatore.

 BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan visited the crime scene on Monday night with party officials, while the AIADMK's women's branch has called for a protest against the tragedy.

