Coconut oil, Ginger, Aloe Vera, Pepper: 7 ingredients with health benefits that you must know about

Not many nowadays are aware of the health and medicinal benefits of natural ingredients like coconut oil, black pepper, ginger, aloe vera, coriander seeds among others, that have been promoted as healing ingredients for centuries. In fact, the younger generation apparently seems ignorant about the fact that some of these easily available and accessible ingredients when added in our day-to-day lives, can help keep a host of diseases at bay.

So, in an attempt to highlight the health benefits of some of these components, we have made a list of seven such ingredients with the possible benefits that they can provide.

Take a look.

Coconut Oil

Beside treating chapped lips, Coconut oil, which is high in natural saturated fats, is believed to be a contributor in increasing healthy cholesterol (known as High-density lipoprotein or HDL) in the body. By increasing the HDL, the saturated fat in coconut oil helps keep the health healthy and lowers the risk of heart disease. Apparently, it also contributes to higher energy levels and a stronger metabolism.

Aloe Vera

Not only does Aloe Vera accelerate the process of healing wounds, its antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic properties, but also helps in treating skin problems.

The ingredient helps in preventing constipation through its latex and also helps in improving skin and averting wrinkles. It is also sometimes used as a remedy for diabetes, keeping in mind that it may help enhance insulting levels and contribute to improving blood sugar management.

Coriander seeds

It is believed that coriander seed extracts help in lower blood sugar levels. Apparently, it contains antioxidants that help boost immunity and prevent cellular damage. It also has anti-inflammatory, anticancer and neuroprotective properties. Since diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s are associated with inflammation, coriander seeds may help prevent these. It also helps manage anxiety and improve memory.

Cumin seeds

Contains antioxidants that may help boost your energy levels and improve skin health. According to a study, cumin helps in controlling the multiplication of cancer cells, thereby helping in prevent the disease.

Besides these, cumin has been suggested by practitioners as a treatment of diarrhoea. It also helps in controlling cholesterol in turn aiding in weight loss.

Betel Leaf

Betel leaves' cooling properties provides instant relief from pain. So, when you have alleviating pain caused due to cuts or bruises, all you have to do is make a paste with betel leaves and apply on the affected area. It contains digestive enzymes which help in the quick break down of food and aids in digestion. One can even chew betel leaf to get relief from pain internal pain. Besides this, betel leaf is said to ease constipation. Rich in polyphenols especially chavicol, betel leaves have amazing antiseptic properties.

Ginger

An ingredient that comes with a host of medicinal properties, ginger aids digestion, helps reduce nausea, and fight the flu and common cold.

Black Pepper

Also known as the king of spices, black pepper has a lot of health benefits, first being it helps in weight loss without any side effects. It helps detoxify your body and it said to be good for digestion too.

Potassium in black pepper helps regulate heart rate and high blood pressure. It helps prevent constipation, aids in producing red blood cells and is rich in vitamin B.