Coconut oil, Ginger, Aloe Vera, Pepper: 7 ingredients with health benefits that you must know about

Headlines

This Australian batter replaces injured Ashton Agar in Australia's World Cup squad; check details

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

Meet world's richest royal family, much richer than the British Royals, Mukesh Ambani, Adani and Elon Musk

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Australian batter replaces injured Ashton Agar in Australia's World Cup squad; check details

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

10 healthy foods to gain muscle mass

B12 deficiency: 10 foods rich in Vitamin B12

Top pacers to watch out for in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

India-Canada Row: US clarifies its stand amid increasing diplomatic tension between India and Canada

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

HomeHealth

Health

Coconut oil, Ginger, Aloe Vera, Pepper: 7 ingredients with health benefits that you must know about

In an attempt to highlight the health benefits of some of these components, we have made a list of seven such ingredients with the possible benefits that they can provide.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not many nowadays are aware of the health and medicinal benefits of natural ingredients like coconut oil, black pepper, ginger, aloe vera, coriander seeds among others, that have been promoted as healing ingredients for centuries. In fact, the younger generation apparently seems ignorant about the fact that some of these easily available and accessible ingredients when added in our day-to-day lives, can help keep a host of diseases at bay.

So, in an attempt to highlight the health benefits of some of these components, we have made a list of seven such ingredients with the possible benefits that they can provide.

Take a look.  

Coconut Oil

Beside treating chapped lips, Coconut oil, which is high in natural saturated fats, is believed to be a contributor in increasing healthy cholesterol (known as High-density lipoprotein or HDL) in the body. By increasing the HDL, the saturated fat in coconut oil helps keep the health healthy and lowers the risk of heart disease. Apparently, it also contributes to higher energy levels and a stronger metabolism.

Aloe Vera

Not only does Aloe Vera accelerate the process of healing wounds, its antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic properties, but also helps in treating skin problems. 

The ingredient helps in preventing constipation through its latex and also helps in improving skin and averting wrinkles. It is also sometimes used as a remedy for diabetes, keeping in mind that it may help enhance insulting levels and contribute to improving blood sugar management. 

Coriander seeds

It is believed that coriander seed extracts help in lower blood sugar levels. Apparently, it contains antioxidants that help boost immunity and prevent cellular damage. It also has anti-inflammatory, anticancer and neuroprotective properties. Since diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s are associated with inflammation, coriander seeds may help prevent these. It also helps manage anxiety and improve memory. 

Cumin seeds

Contains antioxidants that may help boost your energy levels and improve skin health. According to a study, cumin helps in controlling the multiplication of cancer cells, thereby helping in prevent the disease. 

Besides these, cumin has been suggested by practitioners as a treatment of diarrhoea. It also helps in controlling cholesterol in turn aiding in weight loss. 

Betel Leaf

Betel leaves' cooling properties provides instant relief from pain. So, when you have alleviating pain caused due to cuts or bruises, all you have to do is make a paste with betel leaves and apply on the affected area. It contains digestive enzymes which help in the quick break down of food and aids in digestion. One can even chew betel leaf to get relief from pain internal pain. Besides this, betel leaf is said to ease constipation. Rich in polyphenols especially chavicol, betel leaves have amazing antiseptic properties. 

Ginger

An ingredient that comes with a host of medicinal properties, ginger aids digestion, helps reduce nausea, and fight the flu and common cold.

Black Pepper

Also known as the king of spices, black pepper has a lot of health benefits, first being it helps in weight loss without any side effects. It helps detoxify your body and it said to be good for digestion too. 

Potassium in black pepper helps regulate heart rate and high blood pressure. It helps prevent constipation, aids in producing red blood cells and is rich in vitamin B.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Renowned YouTuber Nitish Rajput's remarkable journey to success: From IT Engineer to earning over Rs 25 lakh monthly

Is Sonam Kapoor right about honey being harmful to infant's health?

Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50m rifle 3P in Asian Games, shatter world record

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

What will happen if you don't deposit Rs 2,000 notes by September 30?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE