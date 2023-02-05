Search icon
Chronic respiratory diseases: What are the common triggers of asthma attacks?

According to health experts, some people may have a hereditary predisposition to asthma, while some people are at risk of developing it over time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Representational image

Asthma is one of the serious respiratory problems on the rise globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2019, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people and caused 4.55 lakh deaths. In India too, this figure is increasing year by year. About 6% of children and 2% of adults in the country's total population have asthma problems.

According to health experts, some people may have a hereditary predisposition to asthma, while some people are at risk of developing it over time. Various lifestyle risk factors can increase the risk of asthma to a great extent.

In asthma, your airways become narrow and swollen, causing excess mucus to be produced. This can make breathing difficult and cause a cough, a whistling sound (wheezing) when you exhale. Some things in daily life aggravate the problem of asthma. To avoid this problem of shortness of breath, all people should keep avoiding its risk factors. 

Learn here about 10 such reasons, which causes asthma attack.

  • Being outside and walking for hours in hot and changing weather
  • Running a fan in a dusty and dusty room causes dust and dirt to enter the body, causing an asthma attack.
  • Not changing pillowcases or sheets for a long time
  • Frequent exposure to smoky areas or prolonged exposure to firecrackers on occasions such as Diwali
  • Not doing breathing exercises
  • Not cleaning the room of an asthma sufferer on a daily basis
  • Keeping animals around asthma sufferers or keeping animals in the house
  • Eating too much salt
  • Heavy smoking and drinking
  • Not treating cough and cold properly in winter.
