Chronic kidney disease: 6 signs that your kidney is in danger

We all know that there are two kidneys in every human body, which are mainly responsible for filtering out the waste products like urea, creatinine, acids etc. Lakhs of people are living with various types of kidney diseases and most of them have no idea about it. The symptoms of kidney disease are many, but sometimes people ignore them or attribute them to other conditions. Apart from this, people with kidney disease do not feel the symptoms quickly. While the only way to know whether you have kidney disease or not is to get the test done.

If you have a risk of kidney disease due to high blood pressure, diabetes, family history of kidney failure or are above 60 years of age, it is important to get tested annually for kidney disease. However, there are some possible signs that suggest that you may have kidney disease. Here are the same signs that you can notice.

symptoms of kidney disease

You feel the need to urinate more often: If you feel the need to urinate more often, especially at night, it could be a sign of kidney disease. When the filters of the kidney get damaged, it can cause an increase in the urge to urinate. Sometimes it can also be a sign of urinary infection or enlarged prostate in men.

You see blood in your urine: Healthy kidneys normally keep waste from the blood in the body to make urine, but when the kidney's filters are damaged, these blood cells can start to "leak" into the urine. Apart from indicating kidney disease, blood in urine can be a sign of tumour, kidney stones or infection..

Experiencing persistent puffiness around the eyes: Protein in the urine is an early sign that the filters of the kidneys have been damaged, causing protein to leak into the urine. This puffiness around your eyes may be due to the fact that your kidneys are leaking a large amount of protein into the urine instead of keeping it in the body.

You feel loss of appetite: This is a very common symptom, but one of the reasons could be the build-up of toxins as a result of decreased kidney function.

Getting muscle cramps: Electrolyte imbalance can result from impaired kidney function. Low calcium levels and poorly regulated phosphorus can contribute to muscle cramps.