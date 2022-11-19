Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth taking a break due to Alzheimer's risk: Know all about the disease, causes, symptoms

Alzheimer's symptoms start appearing after the age of 60 in men and 50 in women, but now the youth have also started facing this problem.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth taking a break due to Alzheimer's risk: Know all about the disease, causes, symptoms
Instagram

Recently, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair, that he may have a higher risk of having Alzheimer's disease. Hemsworth told that the fact that his grandfather has Alzheimer's meant the diagnosis did not come as a surprise. 

According to doctors, due to Alzheimer's disease, the tissues of the brain start getting damaged. This affects the mind of a person. Because of this, the person's memory and ability to think get slowed down and affected. Such a time comes when a person does not remember anything. This problem is very common in elder people. Its symptoms start appearing after the age of 60 in men and 50 in women, but now the youth have also started facing this problem.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Tips for Preventing Alzheimer's Disease

This is happening due to mental stress, depression and multitasking. Due to mental stress, youth are forgetting everyday things and are not able to do their work properly.

Generally, the problem of Alzheimer's is seen in people above 60 years of age. Although it can occur because of genetic reasons, head injury and obesity. There is no cure for Alzheimer's, but the symptoms can be controlled by identifying this disease on time.

People under the age of 40 are also complaining about their short-term memory loss and they are not able to easily remember even the little things. All this is happening because of poor mental health. So, it is necessary that the youth take care of their mental health. If they have stress, anxiety or depression due to anything, then consult doctors immediately.

Symptoms of Alzheimer's

Some major symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in individuals

  • The earlier and most evident sign of Alzheimer’s disease is frequent memory loss incidents that can disrupt the workings of daily life.
  • People who suffer from planning and problem-solving difficulties might also be detected with Alzheimer’s disease.
  • People with Alzheimer’s disease usually have a problem completing tasks that they have been doing daily all their lives.
  • People might also get confused easily when it comes to the passage of time and their locations throughout the day.
  • Some patients may also face problems with their speech in day-to-day life. They might also face problems understanding new words.
  • They might also face problems understanding visual images and reading books and other types of text.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.