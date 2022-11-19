Marvel star Chris Hemsworth taking a break due to Alzheimer's risk: Know all about the disease, causes, symptoms

Instagram

Recently, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair, that he may have a higher risk of having Alzheimer's disease. Hemsworth told that the fact that his grandfather has Alzheimer's meant the diagnosis did not come as a surprise.

According to doctors, due to Alzheimer's disease, the tissues of the brain start getting damaged. This affects the mind of a person. Because of this, the person's memory and ability to think get slowed down and affected. Such a time comes when a person does not remember anything. This problem is very common in elder people. Its symptoms start appearing after the age of 60 in men and 50 in women, but now the youth have also started facing this problem.

This is happening due to mental stress, depression and multitasking. Due to mental stress, youth are forgetting everyday things and are not able to do their work properly.

Generally, the problem of Alzheimer's is seen in people above 60 years of age. Although it can occur because of genetic reasons, head injury and obesity. There is no cure for Alzheimer's, but the symptoms can be controlled by identifying this disease on time.

People under the age of 40 are also complaining about their short-term memory loss and they are not able to easily remember even the little things. All this is happening because of poor mental health. So, it is necessary that the youth take care of their mental health. If they have stress, anxiety or depression due to anything, then consult doctors immediately.

Symptoms of Alzheimer's

