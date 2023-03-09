Search icon
Childhood respiratory infection doubles risk of premature death in adulthood: Study

Study reveals that children with respiratory infection are more likely to die of respiratory disease as adults.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

A recent study reveals that children who had lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) are more likely to die from respiratory disease as an adult. A study conducted by the Imperial College London found that children who have diseases like bronchitis or pneumonia by the age of two were almost twice as likely to die prematurely in adulthood from respiratory diseases.

As per the study, the rate of premature death from respiratory disease was as much as two percent for those who had an LRTI in early childhood, compared to around 1% for those who did not. 

Chronic respiratory diseases remain a major health hazard and accounted for an estimated 3.9 million deaths or 7 per cent of all deaths globally in 2017. The majority of these deaths were caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - a group of lung conditions that cause breathing difficulties, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Earlier studies have shown that infant LRTIs are linked with the development of adult lung infection impairments, asthma, and COPD. 

This study spans over 73 years. It was carried out in collaboration with researchers from University College London, Loughborough University, and Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust (now part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust).

The study uses data from a nationwide British cohort study called The National Survey of Health and Development (NSHD), which recruited individuals at birth in 1946, to look at health and death records for 3,589 people up until 2019. Of the 3,589 study participants, 913 suffered a lower respiratory infection before the age of two.

