Childhood obesity cases likely to spike in India by 2035: Here's how to control it

According to the report, the risk of obesity among Indian women was 7 per cent in 2020, which will increase to 13 per cent by 2035.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Childhood obesity cases likely to spike in India by 2035: Here's how to control it
Representational image

In India, if the growing symptoms and problems of obesity in children are not stopped in time, then by 2035, there is a possibility of increasing the cases of obesity in children with an annual increase of 9.1 percent. 

The World Obesity Federation report predicts that if this situation is not rectified, more than half of the global population will be obese within 12 years. In India, about 11 percent of people will be obese by 2035, with the annual increase in adult obesity expected to be up to 5.2 percent between 2020 and 2035.

Obesity in children of India

The 'World Obesity Atlas 2023' report states that the risk of obesity among boys in India was 3 per cent in 2020, but this risk will increase to 12 per cent by 2035 and the risk for girls was 2 per cent in 2020, but will rise to 12 per cent over the next 12 years. In 2015, this will increase to 7 percent. According to the report, the risk of obesity among Indian women was 7 per cent in 2020, which will increase to 13 per cent by 2035. Men had a 4 per cent risk in 2020, which will increase to 8 per cent in 12 years.

This is the main reason for obesity

The main reasons for the increasing obesity prevalence in low-income countries include the use of packaged foods, sedentary lifestyles, weak government policies to control the food supply and food marketing, and limited resources for weight management and health education. . Professor Lewis Bauer, President of the World Obesity Federation, said: “This year's atlas is a clear reminder that by failing to address obesity today, we risk dire consequences in the future. This is of particular concern given that obesity rates among children and adolescents are rising rapidly."

How to prevent obesity in children

1. Motivate the child for physical activities.

2. Give nutritious food to the child.

3. Increase interaction of children with people in society.

4. Don't let the child eat outside food and junk food.

5. Give canned juices and sweet things to the child on regular basis.

