Chhavi Mittal reveals must-have superfoods for fit body, healthy mind

File photo

Superfoods For Healthy Living: Breast cancer survivor and fitness icon actress Chhavi Mittal has now become more concerned about her health, diet and lifestyle and she also advises her fans to be serious about their health. Bollywood and TV actress Chhavi Mittal recently shared a video in which she shared some secrets about her diet. Chhavi talks about some superfoods which are very beneficial for health and are easily available in our country. Chhavi told that she includes all these things in her daily diet and also talked about interesting ways of consuming it.

Let us know what are the diet secrets of Chhavi Mittal and how she consumes these foods throughout the day.

Chhavi Mittal diet tips:

Amla juice

The actress told that she drinks amla juice on an empty stomach as soon as she wakes up in the morning. Amla is a fruit rich in antioxidants, which increase the body's immunity. It gives relief from the problem of hair fall and also reduces acidity.

Nuts are an important part of Chhavi's diet

Chhavi Mittal says that she consumes nuts and dryfruits every day and it acts as a healthy snack option for her. Consuming nuts on a regular basis improves the metabolic rate of the body and provides the body with adequate amounts of dietary fibre, minerals and healthy fats. Chhavi recommends eating almonds, walnuts, figs, black raisins and dates on a daily basis.

The secret of healthy skin is hidden in berries

Actress Chhavi Mittal believes that people must include berries in their diet as they contain antioxidants and anti-aging elements, which benefit the skin, immune system and overall health.

Yogurt

According to the actress, yogurt being a low-calorie food as well as calcium intake is considered very good for health. Therefore, it can be included in the daily diet in different ways. Yogurt health benefits

Barley

Consuming sattu rich in healthy fibre, protein, iron and many other nutrients can also prove to be a healthy decision. Chhavi also consumes sattu and eats laddoos and pancakes made from sattu.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Healthy seeds (eg, sunflower seeds, basil seeds, chia seeds, sesame and flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.)