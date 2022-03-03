Check out these 5 natural ways to control your blood pressure

Hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, is a major healthcare issue that can be simply recognised and treated at a cheap cost at a basic health facility. In India, hypertension is directly related for 57% of all stroke deaths and 24% of all cardiovascular disease deaths. According to the World Health Organization, hypertension is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to study presented at the 70th Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India, one in every five young adults in India suffers from this condition. There are some natural ways to reduce high blood pressure without having to worry about the negative side effects of medications.

Keep it less salty

High blood pressure can also be caused by a high sodium intake. In the condition of high blood pressure, even a slight cut in salt consumption can drop the pressure by 5 to 6 mm Hg. Instead, natural seasonings can be used. According to the FSSAI, switching salt with natural flavours such as lemon powder, amchur powder, ajwain, black pepper powder, and oregano is a simple way to reduce salt intake.

No pain, no gain

Exercising on a regular basis and maintaining health can help reduce high blood pressure. Regular exercise helps strengthen your heart, improve blood flow, and reduce artery pressure. Even 40 minutes of regular walking is plenty to keep you healthy and safe.

Healthy diet, healthy life

High blood pressure usually caused by an increase of sodium in the blood, which potassium-rich foods can help to alleviate. Healthy foods include leafy greens, tomatoes, potatoes, sweet potatoes, bananas, avocados, oranges, apricots, nuts & seeds, milk, and yoghurt.

Chocolates

Dark chocolate is one of the many delicious ways to maintain a normal blood pressure. Because dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, having a chunk of it every day can help decrease your blood pressure. Ensure it has a cocoa level of at least 50 to 70 percent.

Cut down alcohol consumption & quit smoking

Both tobacco and alcohol can lead to high blood pressure. Alcohol is considered to be responsible for 16% of high blood pressure incidents worldwide, according to research. Nicotine intake can raise blood pressure and damage blood vessels for a short period of time. It's healthier to give them up all together.

