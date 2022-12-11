Cheat meal tips: When is the best time to have a cheat meal? Things you should consider

Representational image

Losing weight is usually not an easy task. For this, along with regular exercise, diet also has to be changed. During this, apart from processed and junk food, there is a need to avoid many types of sweet beverages.

But weight loss takes a long time and it is very difficult to stay away from your favorite food for so many days. In such a situation, if you eat those things in between, which affect your weight, then they are called cheat meals. Most people can't stop themselves from having cheat meals.

Also read: Try these 3 Yoga Asanas to boost your metabolism and speed up weight loss

When to have a cheat meal?

If you feel that your body has energy and micronutrient balance, then you can have cheat meals once or twice a week as per your choice.

If you have been following a healthy diet for a long time to lose weight, then you can have cheat meals throughout the day.

It is not harmful to have an occasional cheat meal to change the mood and satisfy the mind.

Cheat meal effect

A hormone called leptin is responsible for hunger. Leptin decreases with weight loss. During this time if you take an unhealthy diet, then your weight can increase rapidly. However, a balanced cheat meal can be taken with limited calories.

Keep these things in mind before taking cheat meal

Don't eat too much- Pay attention to the amount of your cheat meals and avoid eating too many. If you think there is a party or social event next week, plan your cheat meal for the same day.

Burn extra calories- To avoid gaining weight after having cheat meals, try to burn off the extra calories. By doing cardio or other exercises for a week or two, the calories accumulated from cheat meals are burnt.

Pay attention to the quality of the food- Eating anything in a cheat meal can affect your physical and mental health. Eating a simple cake or candy can increase your weight to a great extent. Therefore, eat keeping in mind the quality of the food, so that your fitness is not affected.

Eat in moderation- Even if you are having a cheat meal once or twice a week, avoid eating too many and limit what you eat.

Enjoy healthy lifestyle- If you have had one cheat meal a day, go back to your old diet. Along with this, enjoy your healthy lifestyle. It's better for your fitness.