'Cheap Thrills' singer Sia reveals autism spectrum diagnosis; everything to know about the condition

Sia, the singer-songwriter, disclosed two years after misrepresenting persons with autism in the film 'Music,' that she had been diagnosed with the disorder herself. The Australian musician stated on a recent episode of 'Rob Has a Podcast' that she is "on the spectrum" and in "recovery mode." She stated that her diagnosis had provided her with a sense of relief.

"I'm on the spectrum and I'm in recovery and whatever... For 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on'. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself," the "Chandelier" hitmaker said.

She said, "love you when you're filled with secrets and living in shame".

"And then we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything," she added.

What is autism spectrum Disorder?

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an individual's social interaction, communication skills, and behavior. It is called a "spectrum" disorder because it encompasses a wide range of symptoms and functioning levels, from mild to severe. People with ASD may have difficulties with social communication, repetitive behaviors, and sensory sensitivities.

Causes

It is widely believed that a combination of genetic and environmental factors contributes to the development of ASD. Here are some of the factors that researchers have identified as potential influences:

Genetic factors: Certain genes are believed to play a role in its development, although no single gene has been identified as the sole cause. It is thought that a combination of multiple genetic variants and mutations may contribute to the risk of developing ASD.

Prenatal factors: Certain prenatal factors have been associated with an increased risk of ASD. These factors include advanced parental age, maternal illness or infections during pregnancy, exposure to certain medications, and complications during pregnancy or birth.

Brain development: Research has shown that the brain structure and functioning of individuals with ASD may be different from those without the disorder. The exact mechanisms underlying these differences are still being studied, but it is believed that disruptions in early brain development may contribute to the development of ASD.