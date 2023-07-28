Headlines

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Shweta Bachchan reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — Says this about mother Jaya Bachchan’s role

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

AI imagines Indian comedy stars as Ken from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s Barbie

8 foods to lower uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

HomeHealth

Health

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Know here some simple and everyday lifestyle habit and how changing them could actually help you live longer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a day and age where everybody is engaged in long hours office shifts and is running towards various career-building opportunities. We often forget to take care of ourselves triggering various lifestyle diseases. Various everyday habits that we pick up over the course of our lives turn deadly and become the root cause of different diseases like diabetes, fatigue, and others.

There are certain lifestyle habits that people can change in life to lead a longer life. Here are certain lifestyle habits that you can change to live longer in life: 

Never smoke 

Smoking is extremely injurious to health. For a healthier and longer life, it is most advisable to either quit smoking if you are already a smoker or never smoke at all. Consumption of tobacco can cause severe diseases like cancer and respiratory issues. 

Physical work out 

To keep yourself healthy, it is most important to stay physically active by engaging in some kind of workout routine such as-- yoga, walking, running, or weight exercises combined with cardio, etc. 

Eat healthy

The most important part of leading a healthy life is to eat healthy. Food that is easily digested and holds nutritional value will help in the long run and will keep various diseases at bay. Consuming more and more fruit. Leafy and green vegetables have proven to be healthy options. 

Proper sleep 

After a long day of working and running around taking care of your needs and wants, to continue the next day one needs to regain their energy and feel rejuvenated in life. Hence, proper sleep of six to seven hours is a must to keep yourself healthy both mentally and physically

Drinking enough water 

It is a well-known fact that our body is made of 70 per cent water. To run our system properly and smoothly, we need to drink enough amount of water in a day. Water not only helps in digestion, but it also flushes out toxins from our body, preventing skin allergies, acne or pimples on your face. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Meet the man who built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE