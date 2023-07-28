Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Know here some simple and everyday lifestyle habit and how changing them could actually help you live longer.

In a day and age where everybody is engaged in long hours office shifts and is running towards various career-building opportunities. We often forget to take care of ourselves triggering various lifestyle diseases. Various everyday habits that we pick up over the course of our lives turn deadly and become the root cause of different diseases like diabetes, fatigue, and others.

There are certain lifestyle habits that people can change in life to lead a longer life. Here are certain lifestyle habits that you can change to live longer in life:

Never smoke

Smoking is extremely injurious to health. For a healthier and longer life, it is most advisable to either quit smoking if you are already a smoker or never smoke at all. Consumption of tobacco can cause severe diseases like cancer and respiratory issues.

Physical work out

To keep yourself healthy, it is most important to stay physically active by engaging in some kind of workout routine such as-- yoga, walking, running, or weight exercises combined with cardio, etc.

Eat healthy

The most important part of leading a healthy life is to eat healthy. Food that is easily digested and holds nutritional value will help in the long run and will keep various diseases at bay. Consuming more and more fruit. Leafy and green vegetables have proven to be healthy options.

Proper sleep

After a long day of working and running around taking care of your needs and wants, to continue the next day one needs to regain their energy and feel rejuvenated in life. Hence, proper sleep of six to seven hours is a must to keep yourself healthy both mentally and physically

Drinking enough water

It is a well-known fact that our body is made of 70 per cent water. To run our system properly and smoothly, we need to drink enough amount of water in a day. Water not only helps in digestion, but it also flushes out toxins from our body, preventing skin allergies, acne or pimples on your face.