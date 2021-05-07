Change your toothbrush and tongue cleaner after recovering from COVID-19, here's why

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is deadly and thus precaution is the best cure. This time around it has also been seen that a person can be re-infected after having recovered once from the virus. Hence experts are now suggesting some very important tips so that a person does not get re-infected.

The significance of oral hygiene is a key element in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, for both those who have not contracted the disease yet and those who have recently recovered.

Dentists are of the view that a person who has recently recovered from COVID-19 should immediately change their toothbrush and tongue cleaner upon recovery. This, they say, not only protects the person from chances of re-infection but can also save others who use the same washroom in the house.

Doctors say that this is essential because bacteria/virus that build-up over time on toothbrushes is known to cause upper respiratory tract infections. If mouthwash is not available, rinsing the mouth with warm saline water is also recommended by dentists.

Some doctors say they usually recommend changing toothbrushes and tongue cleaners to anyone who has recovered from seasonal flu, cough, and cold.

What World Health Organisation says

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus primarily spreads through tiny droplets that come out from an infected person's mouth when they cough, sneeze, shout, talk, laugh.

People may also get infected by touching surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus, and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning their hands.

The virus has also been found to be airborne. This means once released from an infected person, it can stay in the air for some time and get transmitted.

As a result, the toothbrush and tongue cleaner of an infected person is likely to have a significant concentration of the virus.

Precautions

If someone in the family has contracted COVID-19, it is also important NOT to keep toiletry items (toothbrush, tongue cleaner, towels) of the household together as it increases the chances of transmission.

Experts also advise COVID-19 patients to dry and disinfect their toothbrush and tongue cleaner for safety.

