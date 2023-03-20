Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 things you should keep in mind before fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2023: here are the things you should keep in mind before fasting

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most important festivals of Hinduism, is going to start from March 22. During this, idols of Goddess Durga are installed in pandals at various places. During this festival which lasts for 9 days, many people keep fast to please Maa Durga. Although the method of fasting may be different for everyone, but like normal days, people consume food on these 9 days.

If you are also thinking of keeping a 9-day fast this time to please Maa Durga, then prepare your body for it in advance. It often happens that on hearing the name of fasting one feels hungry. This happens because before accepting any sudden change, our brain tries to reject it, it is a natural process of the brain. In such a situation, it is important that before fasting, prepare your mind for this time.

There are several ways to fast. Sometimes, fasting means abstaining from certain types of food such as carbohydrates or fats. Or just reducing total calories. At the same time, some people live for a day or more without eating anything or eating only once a day. If you are planning a fast in which you do not eat at all, then you must follow these tips to maintain your health and energy levels.

Cut down on food a few days before the fast

Experts recommend gradually cutting back on food and drink several days or weeks before the fast. Otherwise, starting a fast suddenly can be like a shock to your body. To cut down on food, don't eat three full meals a day with a snack between meals and then suddenly stop eating for a day.

Don't eat sugar

Keep your sugar intake low. It is not a good idea to load up on cookies and sweet tea before fasting. You may feel full and satisfied, but when your blood sugar drops an hour or two later, you may be extremely hungry and weak. To maintain adequate energy for long periods, eat complex carbohydrates (such as pasta, rice, and potatoes) and protein.

Drink enough water

Keep your sugar intake low. It is not a good idea to load up on cookies and sweet tea before fasting. You may feel full and satisfied, but when your blood sugar drops an hour or two later, you may be extremely hungry and weak. To maintain adequate energy for long periods, eat complex carbohydrates (such as pasta, rice, and potatoes) and protein.

Drink enough water

Experts say that doing heavy or strenuous exercise when you are not eating or drinking can have adverse effects on your body. As such, it may be a good idea to do light exercise until you are getting enough nutrients.

Consult your doctor before fasting

If you have a chronic illness, talk to your doctor before starting a fast. And be sure about the dosage of your medicines. Because stopping medicines completely during fasting can create trouble for you.

Benefits of fasting

No matter what reason you are fasting, it only works to enhance your health. This includes potential benefits of improving cholesterol, reducing oxidative stress and balancing energy. However, fasting more difficult and for many days can also be dangerous for you.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023 Start and End Date: What are 9 forms of Goddess Durga to worship? Check day-wise list

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It cannot be a substitute for any medicine or treatment in any way. Always consult your doctor for more details.