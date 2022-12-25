Chai addict? Side effects of drinking too much tea you must know

File photo

One of the most popular drinks in the world is tea. The majority of us swear by our tulsi wali chai and adrak wali chai. Tea has long been used as a remedy for minor fevers and the common cold. When winter comes, tea consumption increases significantly.

However, do you know that drinking milk tea has a lot of side effects? The frightening part is that there are numerous ways in which tea can be bad for your health.

List of some side-effects of drinking too much chai:

Tea naturally contains caffeine, and consuming too much of it can make people feel tense, anxious, and restless.

If consumed in excess, the caffeine in tea can have a mild diuretic effect. It might also lead to sleep problems.

Theophylline, an ingredient in tea, is harmful to your digestive system and can lead to constipation.

People who have heart problems or are recovering from cardiovascular disorders should avoid tea because the caffeine in it is bad for the cardiovascular system.

Pregnancy complications like miscarriage and low birth weight may increase your risk if you consume a lot of caffeine-containing beverages like tea.

