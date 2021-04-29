Centre issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines: Triple-layer medical mask must for patients at home

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued a fresh set of guidelines for COVID-19 positive patients who are under home quarantine. The guidelines come at a time when the country recorded a single-day rise of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 infections pushing the total tally to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark.

The Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday stated that the death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities.

Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry said that patients should at all times use triple-layer medical masks. A patient must isolate himself/herself from other household members, stay in the identified room and away from other family members.

Fresh guidelines from Centre

Patients should discard the mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled.

It also made clear that in the event of a caregiver entering the room, both the caregiver and the patient may consider using N 95 mask.

However, a mask should be discarded only after disinfecting it with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite.

The patient should be kept in a well-ventilated room with cross ventilation and windows should be kept open to allow fresh air to come in.

The patient must take rest and drink lots of fluids to maintain adequate hydration.

Frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Don't share personal items with other people in the household.

Ensure cleaning of surfaces in the room that are touched often (tabletops, doorknobs, handles, etc.) with 1% hypochlorite solution.

Self-monitoring of blood oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter is strongly advised.

The patient will self-monitor his/her health with daily temperature monitoring and report promptly if any deterioration of symptom as given below is noticed.