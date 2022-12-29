Carrot pudding: Try this healthy recipe of gajar ka halwa for morning break-fast

Representational image

In the winter season, Gajar ka Halwa dissolves a 'special taste' in the mouth. The sweetness of hot carrot halwa gives a different taste. Not only this, carrot pudding is not less than anyone in terms of nutrition. This is the reason why the demand for carrot halwa increases a lot in winter. Whether it is a party or a function, Gajar ka Halwa is its life. Actually, Gajar Ka Halwa is such a sweet dish that everyone, be it children or elders, likes it a lot and eats it with relish.

If you are fond of eating sweets, then carrot pudding can be a perfect sweet dish for you. If you want to make delicious carrot pudding at home on the lines of the market, then our given recipe can help you a lot. With this, you can easily prepare Tasty Gajar Ka Halwa.

Ingredients for Carrot pudding

1 kg carrots 1 ½ liters of milk 8 green cardamoms 5-7 tbsp ghee 5-7 tbsp sugar 2 tsp raisins 1 tbsp almonds, bunched 2 tbsp dates, chopped

Recipe of gajar ka halwa:

1. First peel the carrots and grate them well.

2. After this add cardamom and boil the milk on a low flame.

3. Heat ghee in a heavy pan and add grated carrots and milk to it. Leave the curry on a low flame for 10-15 minutes.

4. Then add sugar to it and cook the halwa until its colour turns dark red.

5. After it is cooked well, add chopped dry fruits to it. Mix it. 6. Serve