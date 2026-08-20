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Cancer vaccine to hit market soon? Moderna and Merck develop mRNA, positive results in last stage trial

Moderna and Merck's personalised mRNA cancer vaccine plus Keytruda cut melanoma recurrence and spread risk in a 1,137-patient Phase 3 trial, marking a major milestone for mRNA cancer treatment.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

Cancer vaccine to hit market soon? Moderna and Merck develop mRNA, positive results in last stage trial
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Moderna and Merck have announced positive late-stage results for their personalised mRNA cancer vaccine. The vaccine, given with Merck’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda, helped cut the risk of melanoma coming back or spreading after surgery. This is being seen as a major step for mRNA technology in cancer treatment.

What the trial showed

1,137 patients with high-risk stage IIB to IV melanoma who had had their tumours surgically removed were included in the Phase 3 trial. Two groups of patients were created. For around a year, one group was given Keytruda by itself. Keytruda with Moderna's customised vaccine, mRNA-4157 (V940), was administered to the other group.

According to the companies, the combination achieved its primary objective of lowering cancer recurrence. Additionally, it achieved its secondary objective of lowering distant metastasis, or the spread of cancer to other body parts. The trial did not reveal any new safety issues. At a future medical conference, complete, comprehensive data will be presented. Overall survival statistics are still awaited.

What is a personalised mRNA cancer vaccine?

This cancer vaccine is customised for each patient, in contrast to standard immunisations that prevent infection. Doctors examine the genetic alterations in the tumour after it has been removed. After that, Moderna develops an mRNA vaccine that instructs the patient's immune system to identify and combat any cancer cells that still have those mutations. The goal is to stop the cancer from coming back.

Also read: Maharashtra: 19-year-old critical after gloves, napkins allegedly left inside during C-section in Beed

Why this is important

This trial is the first successful late-stage test of a personalised mRNA cancer vaccine, showing improved results with Keytruda for melanoma treatment. The combination has breakthrough therapy designation and may receive approval next year. An early study indicated a 49% reduction in recurrence or death risks over five years for high-risk postoperative melanoma patients. Researchers are also exploring similar mRNA vaccines for lung, breast and pancreatic cancers.

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